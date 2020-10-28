OG seal spot in BLAST Premier Fall Finals

OG swept Natus Vincere 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Group A final in the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season and clinch a spot in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

In the day’s other match, Ninjas in Pyjamas stayed alive in Group A with a 2-0 losers-bracket victory over Evil Geniuses. Ninjas in Pyjamas will square off with Natus Vincere on Wednesday for the right to meet OG in the group final later in the day.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features three pods of four teams each competing in their own double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, a $425,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The bottom two teams in each group move into the $150,000 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, Nov. 23-29, from which the winner and runner-up will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The three group winners of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season will receive $25,000 each.

On Tuesday, OG got past Na’Vi 16-14 on Mirage, 16-9 on Dust II. Poland’s Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski paced OG with 50 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1imple” Kostyliev wound up with 57 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential for Na’Vi.

Ninjas in Pyjamas downed Evil Geniuses 16-8 on Overpass, then sealed the match with a 19-15 overtime decision on Inferno. Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora topped NiP’s all-Swedish roster with 44 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential. Bulgaria’s Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov recorded 44 kills and a plus-4 K-D differential for Evil Geniuses.

Group B will begin on Thursday when Vitality takes on Complexity and BIG squares off against FaZe Clan.

Group C starts Nov. 2 with Astralis vs. MiBR and FURIA Esports vs. G2 Esports.

BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 prize pool

1-3. $25,000

4-6. $12,500

7-9. $7,500

10-12. Evil Geniuses, two teams TBD, $5,000

--Field Level Media