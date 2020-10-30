Vitality, BIG win BLAST Premier Fall openers

Team Vitality and BIG pulled out tight victories Thursday to open Group B play in the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season.

Vitality earned a 2-1 win over Complexity, and BIG emerged with a 2-1 decision over FaZe Clan.

BIG and Vitality will meet Friday in the Group B upper-bracket final, the same day Complexity and FaZe Clan will square off in the Group B lower bracket.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features three pods of four teams, each competing in their own double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, a $425,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The bottom two teams in each group move into the $150,000 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, Nov. 23-29, from which the winner and runner-up will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The three group winners of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season each will earn $25,000.

On Thursday, Vitality sandwiched 16-14 wins on Nuke and Vertigo around a 16-12 loss to Complexity on Dust II. Complexity led 10-4 on the final map, but Vitality took eight of the next nine rounds and ultimately hung on.

France’s Richard “shox” Papillon topped Vitality with 70 kills and a plus-11 kill-death differential. Complexity’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer, from Denmark, led all players with 73 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential.

BIG won Mirage 19-17 in overtime before FaZe Clan captured Nuke 16-9. On the decision third map, Dust II, BIG took the first seven rounds before FaZe Clan claimed the next eight. BIG won the next seven rounds, then put away the series at 16-9 on its second match point.

Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische logged 64 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential for BIG. Brazil’s Marcelo “coldzera” David recorded 64 kills and a plus-9 K-D differential for FaZe.

Group C begins Monday with Astralis opposing MiBR, and FURIA Esports taking on G2 Esports.

Group A concluded Wednesday, with OG defeating Natus Vincere in the final as both teams advanced to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 prize pool

1-3. OG, two teams TBD, $25,000

4-6. Natus Vincere, two teams TBD, $12,500

7-9. Ninjas in Pyjamas, two teams TBD, $7,500

10-12. Evil Geniuses, two teams TBD, $5,000

--Field Level Media