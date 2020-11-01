Vitality defeats BIG in Group B finale of BLAST Premier

Team Vitality defeated BIG on Saturday to claim Group B of the BLAST Premier: Fall 2020 Regular Season.

It was Vitality’s second win over BIG in two days. Vitality swept BIG on Friday to advance to the grand final, sending BIG to the lower bracket final, where they swept Complexity Gaming earlier on Saturday to also advance to the grand final.

In the grand final, Vitality took Dust II 16-12 but BIG responded with a 16-14 victory on Nuke. Vitality had to rally from a late 11-8 deficit to win Inferno 16-12. Vitality won eight of the final nine rounds to claim Group B.

Pacing Vitality were Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom (49 kills) and Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, who led the team with 68 kills. Nivera led Vitality with a plus-18 kills-death differential while ZywOo was second with plus-17.

Nils “k1to” Gruhne led BIG with 64 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential.

Earlier, BIG defeated Complexity 16-14 on Nuke and 16-5 on Dust II. Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes and Florian “syrsoN” Rische had 41 kills apiece for BIG.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features three pods of four teams, each competing in their own double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, a $425,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The bottom two teams in each group move into the $150,000 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, Nov. 23-29, from which the winner and runner-up will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The three group grand final winners of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season each will earn $25,000.

Group C begins Monday with Astralis opposing MiBR, and FURIA Esports taking on G2 Esports.

BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 prize pool

1-3. OG, Team Vitality, one team TBD, $25,000

4-6. Natus Vincere, BIG, one team TBD, $12,500

7-9. Ninjas in Pyjamas, Complexity Gaming, one team TBD, $7,500

10-12. Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, one team TBD, $5,000

--Field Level Media