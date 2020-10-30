Vitality makes Group B grand final at BLAST Premier

Vitality swept BIG 2-0 on Friday to advance to the Group B grand final at the BLAST Premier: Fall 2020 Regular Season, while also clinching a spot in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

In Friday’s other match, Complexity moved on in the lower bracket of Group B with a 2-0 win over FaZe Clan. Complexity will face BIG on Saturday in the lower bracket final for the right to battle Vitality in the group grand final later in the day, while also gaining a spot in the Fall Finals.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features three pods of four teams, each competing in their own double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, a $425,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The bottom two teams in each group move into the $150,000 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, Nov. 23-29, from which the winner and runner-up will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The three group grand final winners of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season each will earn $25,000.

Vitality earned a spot in the Group B grand final with wins of 16-10 on Dust II and 16-11 on Overpass. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut led the majority French winners with 48 kills and a plus-17 kill-death differential. BIG never got on track and failed to see a player post a positive differential.

Complexity used a 16-9 victory on Nuke and a 16-12 win on Mirage to dispatch FaZe Clan. Danish players Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke and Benjamin “blameF” Bremer paced the winners with 49 and 46 kills respectively.

Group C begins Monday with Astralis opposing MiBR, and FURIA Esports taking on G2 Esports.

Group A concluded Wednesday, with OG defeating Natus Vincere in the final as both teams advanced to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 prize pool

1-3. OG, two teams TBD, $25,000

4-6. Natus Vincere, two teams TBD, $12,500

7-9. Ninjas in Pyjamas, two teams TBD, $7,500

10-12. Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, one team TBD, $5,000

