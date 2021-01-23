Astralis advance to final at BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020

Astralis recorded a 2-1 win over Team Vitality on Saturday to punch their ticket to the grand final in the BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020.

Astralis sandwiched a 16-14 win on Dust II and 16-5 victory on Inferno around a 16-10 setback on Overpass.

Denmark’s Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen notched team-high totals in kills (67) and kills-to-death differential (plus-14) to pace Astralis, who will compete in the grand final on Sunday.

Frenchman Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut had 81 kills and a plus-32 kills-to-death differential for Team Vitality, who will square off against Natus Vincere in the lower-bracket final on Sunday.

Natus Vincere advanced to that stage after recording a 2-0 victory over Team Liquid. Na’Vi secured a 16-13 win on Inferno and 16-14 victory on Nuke.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev of the Ukraine had 54 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential to pace Natus Vincere.

American Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski had 48 kills and a plus-8 kills-to-death differential for Liquid, who were eliminated following the loss.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online event began Tuesday and consists of eight teams.

The tournament features a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday grand final. The winning team will pocket $600,000.

BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 prize pool

1. TBD -- $600,000

2. TBD -- $200,000

3. TBD -- $80,000

4. Team Liquid -- $50,000

5-6. Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports -- $20,000

7-8. FURIA Esports, Complexity Gaming -- $15,000

--Field Level Media