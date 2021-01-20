Astralis, G2 Esports advance in BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020

Astralis and G2 Esports each recorded a 2-1 win on Tuesday in their respective upper-bracket quarterfinal matches in the BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020.

Astralis overcame a 16-14 setback on Inferno before dispatching Evil Geniuses with a 16-8 win on Overpass and a 16-6 victory on Vertigo.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz had 56 kills and fellow Denmark native Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth notched a plus-16 kills-to-death differential to pace Astralis.

Astralis will square off against G2 Esports in the upper-bracket semifinals on Thursday.

Bulgaria’s Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov joined American Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte with a team-best 47 kills and had a plus-2 kills-to-death differential for Evil Geniuses.

Evil Geniuses will attempt to rebound versus FURIA Esports in a lower-bracket match on Wednesday.

G2 Esports dispatched FURIA Esports after sandwiching a 16-12 win on Inferno and a 16-10 victory on Nuke around a 16-14 setback on Mirage.

Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina recorded 70 kills and a plus-20 kills-to-death differential for G2.

Yuri “yuurih” Santos had 61 kills and fellow Brazilian Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato had a plus-9 kills-to-death differential for FURIA Esports.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online event began Tuesday and consists of eight teams.

The tournament features a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday grand final. The winning team will pocket $600,000.

The tournament continues Wednesday with upper bracket quarterfinal matchups between Team Vitality and Complexity, and Natus Vincere vs. Team Liquid. In addition. EG and FURIA face off in a lower bracket elimination match.

