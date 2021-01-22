Liquid, Na'Vi notch sweeps in BLAST: Premier Global Final 2020

Team Liquid and Natus Vincere each recorded a sweep on Friday to advance to the third round of the lower bracket in the BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020.

Team Liquid dispatched Evil Geniuses following a 16-12 win on Inferno and 16-8 victory on Dust II.

Canadian Keith “NAF” Markovic had 51 kills and a plus-27 kills-to-death differential for Team Liquid, who will face Natus Vincere on Saturday.

Evil Geniuses, who were eliminated with the loss, were paced by Tarik “tarik” Celik’s 34 kills and fellow American Ethan “Ethan” Arnold’s minus-5 kills-to-death differential.

Natus Vincere dismissed G2 Esports following a 16-6 triumph on Train and 16-8 win on Mirage.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev recorded 41 kills and a plus-14 kills-to-death differential to lead Natus Vincere.

G2 Esports, who were eliminated with the loss, was paced by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Nikola “NiKo” Kovac’s 32 kills and Frenchman Kenny “kennyS” Schrub’s team-best minus-2 kills-to-death differential.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online event began Tuesday and consists of eight teams.

The tournament features a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday grand final. The winning team will pocket $600,000.

BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 prize pool

1. TBD -- $600,000

2. TBD -- $200,000

3. TBD -- $80,000

4. TBD -- $50,000

5-6. Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports -- $20,000

7-8. FURIA Esports, Complexity Gaming -- $15,000

--Field Level Media