Na’Vi capture BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 title

Natus Vincere swept Astralis 2-0 in Sunday’s grand final to claim the title at the BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020.

Na’Vi won 16-12 on Nuke and then clinched the triumph with a 16-5 win on Inferno.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online event began Tuesday and consisted of eight teams. The tournament featured a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including Sunday’s grand final. Na’Vi won $600,000.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev of the Ukraine led Na’Vi with 50 kills and a plus-21 kills-to-death ratio, while Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy of Russia produced 36 kills and a plus-14 ratio. Fellow Russian Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov had 35 kills and a plus-7 kill-to-deaths ratio.

Na’Vi trailed 7-5 in the first half on Nuke before they closed the half with three straight points to take an 8-7 lead at the break. They won six of the last nine points in the second half to go up 1-0.

They won six of the last seven points in the first half on Inferno for a 10-5 halftime lead and then closed out the victory with the first six points of the second half.

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander and Emil “Magisk” Reif, both of Denmark, had 31 and 30 kills respectively for Astralis in the losing cause. Magisk and gla1ve each had a minus-8 kills-to-death ratio.

BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 prize pool

1. Natus Vincere -- $600,000

2. Astralis -- $200,000

3. Team Vitality-- $80,000

4. Team Liquid -- $50,000

5-6. Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports -- $20,000

7-8. FURIA Esports, Complexity Gaming -- $15,000

