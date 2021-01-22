Vitality, Astralis advance in upper bracket at BLAST Premier: Global Final

Astralis and Team Vitality secured wins Thursday to advance to the upper bracket final in the BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020.

Vitality swept Team Liquid and Astralis recovered from a map down to defeat G2 Esports.

The two will meet Saturday.

Also Thursday, Natus Vincere recorded a 2-1 victory over Complexity Gaming to advance to Round 2 of the lower bracket playoffs. Complexity is eliminated.

Astralis dropped the first map to G2 16-14 before rallying to a 16-8 win on Vertigo and 16-14 on Inferno. Astralis trailed 11-5 on the final map before winning 11 of the final 14 rounds to advance. Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen led Astralis with 66 kills and a plus-12 kills-death differential.

G2 drops down to the lower bracket to face Na’Vi on Friday.

Vitality swept Liquid 16-14 on Nuke and 16-11 on Vertigo. Richard “shox” Papillon led Vitality with 49 kills and a plus-17 kills-death differential.

Liquid drops to the lower bracket and will play Evil Geniuses on Friday.

Na’Vi escaped with a win over Complexity, dropping Mirage 19-17 in overtime but following with a 16-8 win on Nuke and 16-11 on Inferno. Denis “electronic” Sharipov led Na’Vi with 75 kills and a plus-27 K-D differential.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online event began Tuesday and consists of eight teams.

The tournament features a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday grand final. The winning team will pocket $600,000.

BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 prize pool

1. TBD -- $600,000

2. TBD -- $200,000

3. TBD -- $80,000

4. TBD -- $50,000

5-6. TBD, TBD -- $20,000

7-8. FURIA Esports, Complexity Gaming -- $15,000

