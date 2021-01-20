Vitality, Liquid advance at BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020

Team Vitality and Team Liquid advanced with sweeps, and Evil Geniuses stayed alive with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday in the BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020.

Vitality won 2-0 over Complexity after recording relatively easy wins on Mirage (16-9) and Dust II (16-8) in an upper-bracket quarterfinal.

France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut led the winners with match-highs of 46 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-deaths differential. American William “RUSH” Wierzba collected 35 kills for Complexity.

Liquid, likewise, had little issue in getting by Natus Vincere in another upper-bracket quarterfinal with a 2-0 victory thanks to map wins on Inferno (16-6) and Nuke (16-14).

Canadian Keith “NAF” Markovic had team bests with 42 kills and a plus-20 differential. Teammate Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, from the United States, added 41 kills. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Na’Vi with 47 kills and a plus-16 differential.

The day’s best match came in the lower bracket’s first round where Evil Geniuses rallied to beat FURIA Esports. FURIA claimed the opener, 16-9 on Inferno, but EG scored a 16-14 win on Mirage to set up a strong finish with a clinching 16-6 victory on Nuke.

The loss eliminated FURIA from the event, despite Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato leading the all-Brazilian side with match-high totals of 61 kills and a plus-14 differential. American Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte paced EG with 59 kills and a plus-8 differential.

Evil Geniuses advance to the lower bracket’s second round and will play next on Friday.

Vitality and Complexity will square off in an upper-bracket semifinal on Thursday. Astralis and G2 Esports will square off in the other upper-bracket semifinal.

Also on Thursday, Complexity will face Natus Vincere in a lower-bracket, first-round match, with the loser facing elimination.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online event began Tuesday and consists of eight teams.

The tournament features a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday grand final. The winning team will pocket $600,000.

BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 prize pool

1. TBD -- $600,000

2. TBD -- $200,000

3. TBD -- $80,000

4. TBD -- $50,000

5-6. TBD, TBD -- $20,000

7-8. FURIA Esports, TBD -- $15,000

