Gambit topples Natus Vincere, win BLAST Premier Spring Final

Gambit Esports defeated Natus Vincere for the second time in as many days on Sunday to win the grand final of the 2021 BLAST Premier Spring event.

Gambit followed up their 2-1 win over Natus Vincere in the upper-bracket final on Saturday with a sweep the following day. They posted a 16-12 victory on Dust II and 16-11 victory on Mirage on Sunday.

Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov of Kazakhstan recorded 45 kills and Russian Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov had a plus-15 kills-to-death differential on Sunday for Gambit Esports.

“Win against @NatusVincere, We have just won BLAST Premier Spring Final 2021,” sh1ro wrote on Twitter. “I am very happy to play in such a great team. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

Gambit Esports pocketed $225,000, a berth in the 2021 World Final and 4,000 BLAST Premier points with the victory.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev joined Russian Denis “electronic” Sharipov with a team-best 37 kills for Natus Vincere. s1mple also had a plus-2 kills-to-death differential.

Natus Vincere, which received $85,000 and 2,000 BLAST Premier points, advanced to the grand final with a 2-1 victory over G2 Esports in the lower-bracket final.

Natus Vincere sandwiched a 16-9 win on Mirage and 16-13 victory on Nuke around a 16-13 setback on Dust II.

Natus Vincere was led by s1mple, who collected 63 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Nikola “NiKo” Kovac had 67 kills and a plus-12 kills-to-death differential to pace G2 Esports, who claimed $40,000 and 1,500 BLAST Premier points.

Eight teams began the week competing for a prize pool of $425,000.

Standings, prize pool and BLAST Premier Points:

1. $225,000, 4,000 -- Gambit Esports

2. $85,000, 2,000 -- Natus Vincere

3. $40,000, 1,500 -- G2 Esports

4. $25,000, 1,000 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

5-6. $15,000, 500 -- BIG, Complexity Gaming

7-8. $10,000, 250 -- Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan

--Field Level Media