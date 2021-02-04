No. 1 Astralis to open BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021

Top-ranked Astralis will kick off the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 with a Group A match against 18th-ranked Ninjas In Pyjamas on Thursday.

Also in Group A is No. 4 BIG and OG, the ninth-ranked CS:GO team in the world by HLTV.org.

The Group A winners will move on to face each other in the Upper Bracket final on Friday, while the losers will face off in the Lower Bracket.

Saturday will feature the Group A consolation final followed by the group Final.

Group B will begin play on Monday, with No. 2 Vitality taking on No. 13 Complexity and No. 8 G2 playing No. 15 Evil Geniuses. The Group B winner will be determined in the Feb. 10 final.

Group C doesn’t play until Feb. 12, when No. 3 Natus Vincere faces #27 MIBR and No. 5 Liquid plays No. 19 FaZe Clan. The Group C final is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Prize Pool:

1st-3rd: $25,000

4th-6th: $12,500

7th-9th: $7,500

10th-12th: $5,000

This is the first phase of $150,000 BLAST Premier Spring.

Twelve teams have been spring into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups competing for six spots at the Spring Final. The bottom six teams will fall to the Showdown.

--Field Level Media