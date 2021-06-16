BIG, Natus Vincere post wins at BLAST Premier Spring Final

BIG and Natus Vincere moved forward to the upper-bracket semifinals in the 2021 BLAST Premier Spring Final on Wednesday, with Ninjas in Pyjamas winning their Round 1 lower-bracket matchup.

Eight teams are competing for a prize pool of $425,000, with the winner of Sunday’s grand final earning $225,000, a berth in the 2021 World Final and 4,000 BLAST Premier points. All matches are best-of-three.

BIG (Berlin International Gaming) topped G2 Esports 2-1, taking a 16-11 win on Dust II before dropping the second match 16-7 on Mirage. BIG secured the victory with a 16-10 decision on Vertigo. Florian ’”syrsoN” Rische led BIG with 59 kills and a plus-12 differential.

Natus Vincere had to rally after dropping the opening map to FaZe Clan, 16-9 on Ancient, winning the final two maps on Dust II and Mirage by identical 16-14 scores. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Natus Vincere with 69 kills and a differential of plus-16.

Ninjas in Pyjamas swept their lower-bracket matchup with Evil Geniuses, winning 16-11 on Overpass and 16-12 on Dust II. Fredrik “REZ” Sterner led the way for the winners with 48 kills; Hampus “hampus” Poser led all competitors with a plus-11 kills-to-deaths differential.

BIG and Natus Vincere meet in an upper-bracket semifinal on Thursday.

Also Thursday, Gambit Esports takes on Complexity in the other upper-bracket semifinal, while FaZe Clan and G2 Esports face off in a Round 1 lower-bracket matchup.

Standings, prize pool and BLAST Premier Points:

1st -- $225,000, 4,000 -- TBD

2nd -- $85,000, 2,000 -- TBD

3rd -- $40,000, 1,500 -- TBD

4th -- $25,000, 1,000 -- TBD

5th-6th -- $15,000, 500 -- TBD

7th-8th -- $10,000 -- 250 -- Evil Genisues, TBD

