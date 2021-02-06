BIG sweep way to Group 1 victory at BLAST Premier Spring

BIG recorded two straight sweeps on Saturday to capture top honors in the Group 1 grand final in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 event.

BIG started their day with a 2-0 win over Astralis in the lower-bracket final then battled to a 2-0 decision against Ninjas in Pyjamas for the grand final victory.

In their first match series, BIG won 16-14 on Vertigo before ousting Astralis with a 16-8 win on Inferno. Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische paced BIG with 41 kills and plus-7 kills-to-deaths differential and posted the team’s best rating of the match (1.23). Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen led Astralis’ all-Danish lineup with 47 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential.

BIG handled NiP with a 16-2 win on Vertigo followed by 16-14 victory on Overpass. Once again, syrsoN was out front for BIG with 49 kills and a plus-24 K-D differential. NiP’s all-Swedish squad was led by Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora with 39 kills and a plus-3 differential.

This is the first phase of the $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive BLAST Premier Spring competition.

Twelve teams have been split into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups competing for six spots at the Spring Final. The bottom six teams will fall to the Showdown.

Group 2 begins play on Monday, with world No. 2 Team Vitality taking on No. 13 Complexity and No. 8 G2 Esports playing No. 15 Evil Geniuses. The Group 2 winner will be determined in the Feb. 10 final.

Group 3 doesn’t start play until Feb. 12, when No. 3 Natus Vincere face No. 27 MIBR and No. 5 Team Liquid play No. 19 FaZe Clan. The Group 3 final is scheduled for Feb. 14.

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021 prize pool:

1st-3rd: BIG, TBD, TBD -- $25,000

4th-6th: Ninjas in Pyjamas, TBD, TBD -- $12,500

7th-9th: Astralis, TBD, TBD -- $7,500

10th-12th: OG, TBD, TBD -- $5,000

