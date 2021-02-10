Complexity cap perfect run in Group 2 title at BLAST Premier Spring

Complexity Gaming capped a perfect tournament run by sweeping Evil Geniuses 2-0 Wednesday to take the title in the Group 2 grand final of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 event.

Complexity proved to be the one team too tough for EG to handle among Group 2, as the champs triumphed in comfortable fashion -- winning 16-12 on Inferno and 16-5 on Mirage.

Complexity Gaming, who trailed at one point in five of their six maps for the week, earned $25,000 along with 1,600 Blast Premier points.

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke of Denmark headed a balanced Complexity attack with a match-high 42 kills. Fellow countryman Benjamin “blameF” Bremer posted a team-best plus-20 kills-to-deaths differential and Justin “jks” Savage of Australia added 40 kills while earning the highest grade in the conquest at 1.44.

Canadian Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz paced EG with 33 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential, both best on his squad.

Earlier in the day EG avenged their only prior loss by winning 2-1 in a back-and-forth battle over G2 Esports in the lower-bracket final. EG rallied from a 10-7 deficit to win the opening map 16-12 on Train, but dropped the second map convincingly 16-9 on Vertigo to even the match. EG raced out to an 8-0 lead and cruised to a 16-5 victory on Nuke in the deciding map.

Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte led the way for EG with 68 kills and a plus-22 K-D differential, while Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina topped G2 with 56 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential in defeat.

This is the first phase of the $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive BLAST Premier Spring competition.

Twelve teams have been split into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups competing for six spots at the Spring Final. The bottom six teams will fall to the Showdown.

Group 3 will begin play Friday, when No. 3 Natus Vincere face No. 27 MIBR and No. 5 Team Liquid play No. 19 FaZe Clan. The Group 3 final is scheduled for Feb. 14.

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021 prize pool:

1st-3rd: BIG, Complexity Gaming, TBD -- $25,000, 1,600 points

4th-6th: Ninjas in Pyjamas, Evil Geniuses, TBD -- $12,500, 1,200 points

7th-9th: Astralis, G2 Esports, TBD -- $7,500, 800 points

10th-12th: OG, Team Vitality, TBD -- $5,000, 400 points

