Complexity Gaming advance to grand final at BLAST Premier Spring

Complexity Gaming swept their way to the Group 2 grand final and Evil Geniuses eliminated Team Vitality on Tuesday in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 event.

Complexity defeated G2 Esports, dropping them to the lower bracket final to play EG on Wednesday. Complexity awaits the winner in the grand final later in the day.

Complexity recorded its second consecutive sweep in Group 2 with 16-14 (Mirage) and 16-12 (Dust II) wins over G2.

Complexity found themselves in a bit of a spot on the first map, trailing G2 10-6. But Complexity won the next six rounds en route to the win. Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer led CG with 45 kills and a plus-14 kills-deaths differential.

G2’s Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia-Herzegovina led all players with 46 kills, adding a plus-7 K-D differential.

EG had a far more difficult time with Team Vitality, opening with a 16-9 on Nuke before dropping Vertigo, 16-8. Then EG needed overtime to win on Inferno and clinch the match, 19-16. EG led the decisive map 5-0 but found themselves down 10-8. They would win seven of the next nine rounds to go up 15-12 but Vitality won the last three rounds to force OT.

USA’s Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte led Evil Geniuses with 66 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential. EG survived despite Mathieu “ZywOo” Rabier’s match-leading 67 kills and plus-16 differential.

This is the first phase of the $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive BLAST Premier Spring competition.

Twelve teams have been split into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups competing for six spots at the Spring Final. The bottom six teams will fall to the Showdown.

Group 3 does not begin play until Friday, when No. 3 Natus Vincere face No. 27 MIBR and No. 5 Team Liquid play No. 19 FaZe Clan. The Group 3 final is scheduled for Feb. 14.

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021 prize pool:

1st-3rd: BIG, TBD, TBD -- $25,000

4th-6th: Ninjas in Pyjamas, TBD, TBD -- $12,500

7th-9th: Astralis, TBD, TBD -- $7,500

10th-12th: OG, Team Vitality, TBD -- $5,000

