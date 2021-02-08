Complexity upset Vitality, will battle G2 at BLAST Premier Spring

Complexity Gaming and G2 Esports kicked off Group 2 action with respective sweeps Monday in advancing to the upper-bracket final of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 event.

On the heels of BIG capturing Group 1 after defeating Ninjas in Pyjamas in Saturday’s grand final, Complexity and G2 set up their upcoming showdown Tuesday with 2-0 wins -- with Complexity rolling past world No. 2 Team Vitality and G2 taking out Evil Geniuses.

Complexity dug themselves a big hole early on the first map of its battle against Vitality, falling behind 10-3. But Complexity adjusted to win 13 of the last 14 points in a 16-11 win on Mirage, then routed Vitality 16-2 on Overpass -- completing the sweep by outscoring Vitality 29-3 to secure the victory.

Complexity showed great balance throughout their lineup, with each starter posting 28 or more kills. Leading the way was Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke, who recored 43 kills and plus-20 kills-to-deaths differential, both tops in the match. Richard “shox” Papillon led the all-French Vitality team with 29 kills, but no member of the lineup scored a positive K-D differential in the blowout loss.

G2 had a tougher time with Evil Geniuses, rallying to victory on both ends of their sweep. After trailing 9-5 on Inferno, G2 scored 11 of the map’s final 13 points for a 16-12 win. G2 then fell behind again on Vertigo, trailing 11-8 at one point before ending the match on an 8-1 run for another 16-12 triumph.

France’s François “AmaNEk” Delaunay led the way for G2 with a match-high 47 kills and plus-14 K-D differential, while the Geniuses were headed by Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and his team-best 39 kills.

This is the first phase of the $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive BLAST Premier Spring competition.

Twelve teams have been split into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups competing for six spots at the Spring Final. The bottom six teams will fall to the Showdown.

Group 2 continues play on Tuesday, when No. 13 Complexity and No. 8 G2 match up in the upper-bracket final while Vitality and the No. 15 Evil Geniuses meet in the losers bracket with elimination at stake. The Group 2 winner will be determined in the final on Wednesday.

Group 3 does not begin play until Friday, when No. 3 Natus Vincere face No. 27 MIBR and No. 5 Team Liquid play No. 19 FaZe Clan. The Group 3 final is scheduled for Feb. 14.

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021 prize pool:

1st-3rd: BIG, TBD, TBD -- $25,000

4th-6th: Ninjas in Pyjamas, TBD, TBD -- $12,500

7th-9th: Astralis, TBD, TBD -- $7,500

10th-12th: OG, TBD, TBD -- $5,000

--Field Level Media