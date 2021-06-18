G2, Ninjas in Pyjamas advance at BLAST Premier Spring Final

G2 Esports rallied to defeat Complexity Gaming 2-1 and Ninjas in Pyjamas swept BIG 2-0 on Friday in the lower bracket of the 2021 BLAST Premier Spring Final.

G2 and Ninjas secured top-four finishes and will square off Saturday. In Saturday’s other match, Gambit Esports will take on Natus Vincere in the upper-bracket final for a berth in the grand final. Complexity and BIG were eliminated from the tournament.

Complexity started strong with a 16-11 win over on Vertigo, but G2 responded by winning 16-9 on Nuke. On the decisive map, Mirage, G2 pulled out a 16-11 victory to advance.

Frenchman Francois “AmaNEk” Delaunay of G2 led all players with 70 kills and a plus-26 kills-to-deaths differential. Complexity was paced by Benjamin “blameF” Bremer of Denmark with a plus-15 differential and 62 total kills. Fellow Dane Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke also had 62 kills.

Ninjas in Pyjamas won 16-10 on Dust II and 16-12 on Inferno. Fredrik “REZ” Sterner of Sweden had 52 kills and a plus-18 differential to lead Ninjas. Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes of Turkey was the only player with a positive differential for BIG (plus-10).

Eight teams began the week competing for a prize pool of $425,000, with the winner of Sunday’s grand final earning $225,000, a berth in the 2021 World Final and 4,000 BLAST Premier points. All matches are best-of-three.

Standings, prize pool and BLAST Premier Points:

1. $225,000, 4,000 -- TBD

2. $85,000, 2,000 -- TBD

3. $40,000, 1,500 -- TBD

4. $25,000, 1,000 -- TBD

5-6. $15,000, 500 -- BIG, Complexity Gaming

7-8. $10,000, 250 -- Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan

--Field Level Media