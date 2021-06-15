Gambit, Complexity start strong at BLAST Premier Spring Final

Gambit Esports and Complexity Gaming moved into the upper-bracket semifinals with opening-day sweeps Tuesday at the 2021 BLAST Premier Spring Final.

Eight teams are competing for a prize pool of $425,000, with the winner of Sunday’s grand final earning $225,000, a berth in the 2021 World Final and 4,000 BLAST Premier points. All matches are best-of-three.

Gambit kicked off the action with a 2-0 win against Evil Geniuses, winning 22-20 in overtime on Inferno and 16-11 on Dust II. Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov of Russia led Gambit with 59 kills and a plus-28 kills-deaths differential.

Complexity had an easier time against Ninjas in Pyjamas, winning 16-10 on Mirage and 16-9 on Ancient. Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke paced Complexity with 53 kills and a plus-21 differential.

Gambit and Complexity will face off in an upper-bracket semifinal on Thursday.

Action resumes Wednesday with two more quarterfinal clashes in the upper bracket: G2 Esports vs. BIG and Natus Vincere vs. FaZe Clan. Evil Geniuses and Ninjas in Pyjamas will meet in a lower-bracket Round 1 match.

--Field Level Media