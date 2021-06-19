Gambit, G2 win to stay alive at Blast Premier Spring Final

Gambit Esports took down Natus Vincere on Saturday to win the upper bracket and move into the grand final of the 2021 BLAST Premier Spring event.

G2 Esports topped Ninjas in Pyjamas in a lower-bracket elimination matchup.

Gambit captured their best-of-three contest by winning 16-14 on Dust II and then following up a 16-7 defeat on Ancient by clinching the victory with a 16-7 success on Mirage.

Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov of Kazakhstan paced the winners with 56 kills and a plus-9 kills-to-deaths differential. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev of Natus Vincere led all competitors with 58 kills and a plus-17 differential.

Gambit on Sunday awaits the winner of the lower-bracket final between NaVi and G2, to be contested earlier in the day.

G2 earned their spot by beating NiP, winning the first map 16-11 on Dust II in a map they trailed 6-0 and 11-5. G2 dropped the middle one 16-13 on Nuke after blowing an 8-2 lead before taking a 19-17 decision in overtime on Inferno.

G2’s Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina led the way with 74 kills and a plus-16 K/D differential, with Sweden’s Linus “LNZ” Holtäng pacing NiP with 64 kills and a team-best plus 12 K/D differential.

Eight teams began the week competing for a prize pool of $425,000, with the winner of Sunday’s grand final earning $225,000, a berth in the 2021 World Final and 4,000 BLAST Premier points. All matches are best-of-three.

Standings, prize pool and BLAST Premier Points:

1. $225,000, 4,000 -- TBD

2. $85,000, 2,000 -- TBD

3. $40,000, 1,500 -- TBD

4. $25,000, 1,000 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

5-6. $15,000, 500 -- BIG, Complexity Gaming

7-8. $10,000, 250 -- Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan

--Field Level Media