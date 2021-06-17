Gambit, Natus Vincere move on at BLAST Premier Spring Final

Gambit Esports and Natus Vincere each recorded a sweep on Thursday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the 2021 BLAST Premier Spring Final.

Gambit Esports dispatched Complexity after posting a 16-12 win on Mirage and a 16-13 victory on Vertigo.

Russian Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov had 45 kills and countryman Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov and Kazakhstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov each had a plus-9 kills-to-deaths differential for Gambit Esports.

Denmark’s Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke had 48 kills and a plus-9 kills-to-deaths differential for Complexity, who will face G2 Esports in a lower-bracket second-round clash on Friday.

Natus Vincere dismissed BIG after notching a 16-2 win on Dust II and a 16-14 victory on Inferno.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev and Russian Denis “electronic” Sharipov each had 40 kills for Natus Vincere. s1mple also joined Russian Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy with a team-best plus-13 kills-to-deaths differential.

Turkey’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes collected 38 kills and a plus-3 kills-to-deaths differential for BIG.

Also on Thursday, G2 Esports secured a 2-1 win over FaZe Clan in a lower-bracket first-round match. G2 sandwiched a 16-10 win on Ancient and a 16-5 victory on Nuke around a 16-12 setback on Inferno.

Frenchman Francois “AmaNEk” Delaunay had 55 kills and Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic of Serbia recorded a team-best plus-14 kills-to-deaths differential for G2.

FaZe Clan was paced by Latvian Helvijs “broky” Saukants, who had 57 kills and a plus-8 kills-to-deaths differential. FaZe Clan was eliminated with the loss.

Eight teams are competing for a prize pool of $425,000, with the winner of Sunday’s grand final earning $225,000, a berth in the 2021 World Final and 4,000 BLAST Premier points. All matches are best-of-three.

Standings, prize pool and BLAST Premier Points:

1. $225,000, 4,000 -- TBD

2. $85,000, 2,000 -- TBD

3. $40,000, 1,500 -- TBD

4. $25,000, 1,000 -- TBD

5-6. $15,000, 500 -- TBD

7-8. $10,000, 250 -- Evil Genisues, FaZe Clan

--Field Level Media