NIP punches ticket to Group A grand final in BLAST Premier Spring

Ninjas in Pyjamas claimed a spot in the Group A grand final, and top-ranked Astralis stayed alive in the lower bracket on Friday in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 event.

Ninjas in Pyjamas trailed 9-0 and 15-7 on the first map against BIG in the upper bracket final, but they scored eight straight rounds to force overtime and eventually won 22-19 on Overpass. NIP trailed 11-9 on the second map, Mirage, but claimed seven of the next eight rounds to claim the 2-0 sweep.

Tim “nawwk” Jonasson led the all-Swedish victors with 56 kills and a plus-16 kills-to-deaths differential, and teammate Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora was also strong with 57 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential. Germany’s Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz paced BIG with 60 kills and a plus-9 K-D differential.

The win moved NIP in Saturday’s grand final. The loss dropped BIG into Saturday’s lower bracket final where they’ll face Astralis, who stayed alive with a 2-0 win over OG on Friday.

Astralis trailed 14-10 late on the first map, Dust II, but scored five of the next six rounds to force overtime before eventually pulling out a 19-16 victory. Astralis then eliminated OG with a 16-6 win on Inferno.

Denmark’s Emil “Magisk” Reif notched 43 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential for Astralis, while Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa, also from Demark, led OG with 38 kills.

This is the first phase of $150,000 BLAST Premier Spring.

Twelve teams have been split into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups competing for six spots at the Spring Final. The bottom six teams will fall to the Showdown.

Group B will begin play on Monday, with world No. 2 Vitality taking on No. 13 Complexity and No. 8 G2 playing No. 15 Evil Geniuses. The Group B winner will be determined in the Feb. 10 final.

Group C doesn’t play until Feb. 12, when No. 3 Natus Vincere faces #27 MIBR and No. 5 Liquid plays No. 19 FaZe Clan. The Group C final is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Prize Pool:

1st-3rd: $25,000

4th-6th: $12,500

7th-9th: $7,500

10th-12th: $5,000

--Field Level Media