Top-ranked Astralis swept in opener at BLAST Premier Spring

No. 18 Ninjas in Pyjamas swept top-ranked Astralis on Thursday in the opener of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021.

Also in Group A action, No. 4 BIG took care of business by sweeping OG. Astralis will play OG in lower bracket first-round action on Friday.

NiP and BIG will play in the upper bracket final, also on Friday.

NiP defeated Astralis 16-13 on Overpass and 16-13 on Inferno. Tim “nawwk” Jonasson led the all-Swedish side with a plus-12 kills-deaths differential on 41 kills. Erik “ztr” Gustafsson posted a team-high 46 kills.

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen led the Danes with a match-high 48 kills.

BIG took Inferno 16-12 and Dust 2 16-13 to down 9th-ranked OG. German Florian “syrsoN” Rische led all players with 47 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential.

Saturday will feature the Group A consolation final followed by the group Final.

Group B will begin play on Monday, with No. 2 Vitality taking on No. 13 Complexity and No. 8 G2 playing No. 15 Evil Geniuses. The Group B winner will be determined in the Feb. 10 final.

Group C doesn’t play until Feb. 12, when No. 3 Natus Vincere faces #27 MIBR and No. 5 Liquid plays No. 19 FaZe Clan. The Group C final is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Prize Pool:

1st-3rd: $25,000

4th-6th: $12,500

7th-9th: $7,500

10th-12th: $5,000

This is the first phase of $150,000 BLAST Premier Spring.

Twelve teams have been spring into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups competing for six spots at the Spring Final. The bottom six teams will fall to the Showdown.

