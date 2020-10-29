BLAST Premier 2021 dates announced

The dates have been confirmed for the 2021 BLAST season, with the circuit kicking off on Feb. 4.

More than 100 teams are expected to take part in qualifiers for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments.

The schedule has been tweaked to allow for more time off for players. No team will play more than two best-of-three matches in a day, and tournaments will be spread out to decrease the chances of player burnout.

The 2021 calendar will be split into spring and fall seasons, with three sectors -- series, showdown and finals -- in each.

In the spring, the series will run Feb. 4-14, the showdown from April 13-18 and the finals from June 16-20.

In the fall, the series will be held Aug. 26-Sept. 5, the showdown from Oct. 12-17 and the finals Nov. 24-28.

“It feels great to bring positive changes to our second year of BLAST Premier as we continue to work for a better schedule for teams, players and everyone working in the circuit,” said Nicolas Estrup, director of product and experience for BLAST. “We are committed to helping decrease player burnout and ensure that players have more breaks over the course of a year and have planned our events and dates with this in mind.”

The season will culminate with the 2021 BLAST Premier Global finals from Dec. 14-18.

--Field Level Media