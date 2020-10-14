FURIA to replace 100 Thieves at BLAST Premier Fall Series

FURIA will take part in the BLAST Premier Fall Series, replacing 100 Thieves, which announced earlier this week that it is disbanding its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The tournament is set for Oct. 26-Nov. 4 and will be bring all 12 teams to Europe for the first major Counter-Strike tournament since 2020 IEM Katowice concluded on March 1 -- 10 days before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

BIG also was announced as a replacement for Team Liquid, which decided against traveling to Europe for the competition. FURIA, of Brazil, is one of three Americas-based teams, joining MiBR (Brazil) and Evil Geniuses (United States), scheduled to participate.

“We’re over the moon that we’ll be able to bring the 12 BLAST Premier Fall Series competing teams to Europe and welcome the exciting additions of FURIA and BIG,” said Robbie Douek, the CEO of BLAST. “The Counter Strike scene has been crying out for both regions to renew rivalries in recent months and we’re delighted that we can deliver this for fans.

“The additions of BIG and FURIA will bring two hugely talented rosters into the Fall Series with both teams ranked in the top ten. This will be the first time in months that CS teams from Europe and Americas will compete against each other and represents a positive step forward for the ecosystem.”

Other competing teams are Astralis, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 Esports, OG, Vitality, Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, and Complexity.

BLAST said it has worked closely with the non-European teams to facilitate safe travel and accommodations.

“We’re delighted to be taking part in the BLAST Premier Fall Series. The chance to go up against some of the world’s top CS teams was too good to turn down,” said Jaime de Padua, CEO of FURIA. “The prospect of being able to base the team in Europe and compete against our friends from various European organisations is also hugely exciting. We wanted to ensure the players’ safety and welfare came first and with the help of BLAST we’ve been able to ensure that happens.”

--Field Level Media