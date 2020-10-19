BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 sets schedule

The schedule for the BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 event in Europe was announced Monday, providing a rare opportunity for cross-continent Counter Strike: Global Offensive play.

The Oct. 26-Nov. 4 tournament will include 12 of the world’s top teams, divided into three groups, while playing in a GSL-style format. Matches will be best-of-three in a double-elimination format using a winners’ and losers’ bracket.

Group 1 will consist of Natus Vincere, Evil Geniuses, OG and Ninjas in Pyjamas. Group 2 will include Team Vitality, BIG, FaZe Clan and Complexity. Group 3 will have Astralis, FURIA Esports, G2 Esports and MIBR.

Group 1 will open the event on Oct. 26 with Natus Vincere facing Ninjas in Pyjamas and Evil Geniuses meeting OG. The Group 1 Grand Final will take place Oct. 28.

When Group 2 play begins on Oct. 29, Team Vitality will meet Complexity, while BIG matches up against FaZe Clan. The Group 2 Grand Final is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Group 3 play begins Nov. 2 with Astralis meeting MIBR and FURIA Esports facing G2 Esports. The Group 3 Grand Final is set for Nov. 4.

There will be a $150,000 prize pool for the event, with the top three teams earning $25,000 each.

