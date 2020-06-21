Evil Genuises reach final of BLAST Spring Americas

Canadian Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz recorded a squad-best 60 kills to help Evil Geniuses defeat FURIA Esports on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals.

Evil Geniuses will battle MIBR in the title match. The two teams squared off in Friday’s upper-bracket final, with MIBR rallying to win in three maps.

Evil Geniuses fell behind Saturday when FURIA posted a 16-14 win on Vertigo, but they recovered to win the final five rounds on Inferno to notch a 16-14 victory. In the deciding map on Train, FURIA led 9-6 at halftime before EG outscored them 10-3 in the second half for a 16-12 victory.

Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte added 59 kills and a team-best plus-7 kill-death differential for Evil Geniuses.

Henrique “HEN1” Teles and Yuri “yuurih” Santos had a match-best 62 kills apiece for FURIA, an all-Brazilian squad. yuurih finished plus-13 to lead all players.

The $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with four teams competing for a berth in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020, scheduled for next January.

All matches in the double-elimination event are best-of-three. Along with the spot in the Global Final, the winner will earn $160,000 and 1,600 BLAST Premier points, while the runner-up will receive $65,000 and 800 BLAST Premier points.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-team, $500,000 European region, which began play Monday, features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The European champion will claim $335,000, and the top two finishers will secure spots in the BLAST Premier: Global Final. Complexity Gaming reached the final on Saturday, with FaZe Clan and Team Vitality battling Sunday for the final spot.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $160,000, 1,600 points

2. $65,000, 800 points

3. $15,000, 600 points — FURIA Esports

4. $10,000, 400 points — Team Liquid

—Field Level Media