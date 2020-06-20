MIBR reach BLAST Spring Americas title match

MIBR came from behind to beat Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Friday, claiming the decisive map in overtime to earn a spot in the championship match of the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals.

MIBR will play for the title on Sunday against either Evil Geniuses of FURIA Esports, who will contest the lower-bracket final on Saturday.

On the last map Friday, Dust II, Evil Geniuses jumped out to a 6-0 lead before MIBR took 12 of the next 13 rounds for a 12-7 advantage. EG battled back to take a 15-14 lead, but MIBR won the next round to force overtime.

In the extra session, MIBR took four of five rounds to wrap up a 19-16 decision.

The match opened with Evil Geniuses grabbing a 13-3 lead on Inferno. MIBR pushed back, but EG closed out a 16-12 victory.

MIBR had little trouble evening the series, capturing the final seven rounds to seal a 16-4 blowout on Train.

Fernando “fer” Alvarenga paced MIBR’s all-Brazilian squad with 73 kills and a plus-17 kill-death differential. The United States’ Ethan “Ethan” Arnold logged 68 kills and a plus-11 kill-death differential for Evil Geniuses.

The $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with four teams competing for a berth in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020, scheduled for next January.

All matches in the double-elimination event are best-of-three. Along with the spot in the Global Final, the winner will earn $160,000 and 1,600 BLAST Premier points, while the runner-up will receive $65,000 and 800 BLAST Premier points.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-team, $500,000 European region, which began play Monday, features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The European champion will claim $335,000, and the top two finishers will secure spots in the BLAST Premier: Global Final.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $160,000, 1,600 points

2. $65,000, 800 points

3. $15,000, 600 points

4. $10,000, 400 points — Team Liquid

