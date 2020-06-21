Complexity rebound to win BLAST Premier: Spring Euro Finals

Complexity Gaming overcame a disastrous first map to pull off a reverse sweep and beat Team Vitality 2-1 Sunday to win the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals online event.

The win landed Complexity $335,000 and a spot in the BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 in January. Vitality also got a spot in the Global Final and took home $65,000.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-team, $500,000 European region featured a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The four-team, $250,000 American region began play Tuesday, with one Global Final berth up for grabs.

Sunday opened with Vitality exacting some revenge on FaZe Clan in the lower-bracket final. FaZe, which swept Vitality in the upper-bracket semifinals, grabbed an 8-7 lead on Nuke. But Vitality reversed the score in the second half to force overtime, and ultimately won 19-15. The second map, Dust II, was another tight affair, which Vitality won 16-14.

Vitality carried the momentum into the grand final, winning with ease to open the match, 16-2 on Vertigo. Complexity blew a 9-6 halftime lead as Vitality forced overtime on Mirage, but Complexity rebounded to win 19-16 in overtime. Vitality held a slim 8-7 lead at the half on the deciding map, Nuke, but Complexity dominated play late, taking the last six rounds to win 16-12 and take the title.

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer of Denmark led Complexity with a plus-13 kill-death differential (62) kills, while Bulgaria’s Valentin “poizon” Vasilev had a team-high 66 kills and a plus-nine differential. Frenchman Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut of Vitality led all players with 80 kills and a plus-29 differential.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $335,000, 2,400 points — Complexity Gaming

2. $65,000, 1,200 points — Team Vitality

3. $30,000, 900 points — FaZe Clan

4. $20,000, 600 points — Natus Vincere

5-6. $15,000, 300 points — G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas

7-8. $10,000, 150 points — ENCE, OG

—Field Level Media