Na'Vi, Complexity advance at BLAST Spring European Finals

Natus Vincere and Complexity Gaming each won their openers on Tuesday to advance to the upper-bracket semifinals at the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals online event.

Na’Vi swept Ninjas in Pyjamas, the final entrant via Monday’s play-in match, before Complexity battled past OG for a 2-1 victory. The two winners will meet each other in Thursday, while NiP and OG will meet Wednesday in the first round of the lower bracket.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-team, $500,000 European region features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The champion will claim $335,000, and the top two finishers will secure spots in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 in January.

The four-team, $250,000 American region began play Tuesday, with one Global Final berth up for grabs.

NiP got the early jump on Na’Vi on Tuesday, winning eight consecutive rounds on Mirage to lead the first map 8-3. But Na’Vi rolled off 10 of the next 13 rounds and eventually took the map 16-13. In the second map, Nuke, Na’Vi won the first six rounds and stretched the lead to 14-6 before putting it away at 16-9.

Russia’s Denis “electronic” Sharipov was razor sharp for Na’Vi, collecting 64 kills — 18 more than any other player — against 32 deaths for a plus-32 K-D differential. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (plus-15) was the only other Na’Vi member better than plus-2.

Complexity jumped on OG early, winning the first six rounds on Train and then the final seven to take the map 16-7. OG came right back, fighting off a Complexity rally to claim Mirage 16-10, but Complexity won the first nine rounds on the deciding map (Nuke) and eventually wrapped it up at 16-12.

Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer racked up a plus-29 K-D differential for Complexity, with no other player on either team better than plus-10.

In addition to the NiP-OG matchup Wednesday, G2 Esports and ENCE will battle in the lower bracket’s other match. Team Vitality and FaZe Clan will play in the upper-bracket semifinals on Thursday.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $335,000, 2,400 points

2. $66,000, 1,200 points

3. $30,000, 900 points

4. $20,000, 600 points

5-6. $15,000, 300 points

7-8. $10,000, 150 points

