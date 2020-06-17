NiP, G2 Esports advance at BLAST Spring European Finals

Ninjas in Pyjamas and G2 Esports each won their respective first-round matches in the lower bracket on Wednesday to advance at the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals online event.

Ninjas in Pyjamas rebounded after being swept by Natus Vincere on Tuesday by posting a 2-0 victory over OG. Ninjas in Pyjamas recorded a 16-6 victory on both Overpass and Mirage.

Tim “nawwk” Jonasson and Simon “twist” Eliasson each had 35 kills to pace Ninjas in Pyjamas, while Nathan “NBK-“ Schmitt and Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen each notched 26 kills for OG.

G2 Esports advanced to the second round of the lower bracket after posting a 2-1 victory over ENCE on Wednesday. G2 Esports sandwiched 16-6 wins on Train and Dust II around a 16-8 setback on Mirage.

Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic had 59 kills and a plus-16 kill-to-death differential to lift G2 Esports, while ENCE was led by Jani “Aerial” Jissila’s 48 kills.

Play will continue in the semifinals of the upper bracket on Thursday, with Team Vitality and FaZe Clan squaring off in one contest while Natus Vincere and Complexity battle in the other.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-team, $500,000 European region features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The champion will claim $335,000, and the top two finishers will secure spots in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 in January.

The four-team, $250,000 American region began play Tuesday, with one Global Final berth up for grabs.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $335,000, 2,400 points

2. $65,000, 1,200 points

3. $30,000, 900 points

4. $20,000, 600 points

5-6. $15,000, 300 points

7-8. $10,000, 150 points

