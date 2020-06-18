FaZe, Complexity advance in BLAST Spring European Finals

FaZe Clan and Complexity Gaming recorded victories on Thursday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals online event.

Bosnia’s Nikola “Niko” Kovac notched 44 kills and Norway’s Havard “rain” Nygaard and Lithuania’s Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras added 41 apiece as FaZe earned a 2-0 win over Team Vitality. France’s Dan “apEX” Madesclaire had a team-best 36 kills for Vitality.

FaZe prevailed 16-11 on Nuke and 16-9 on Dust II while moving on to Saturday’s upper-bracket final.

Complexity won the final two maps to score a 2-1 triumph over Natus Vincere. After losing 16-5 on Nuke, Complexity recovered for a 16-8 win on Dust II before closing it out with a 16-3 rout on Mirage.

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke had 51 kills and fell Dane Benjamin “blameF” Bremer added 48 for Complexity. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev registered match-high outputs of 56 kills and a plus-18 kill differential for Natus Vincere.

The losses by Natus Vincere and Team Vitality drop the two squads into the lower bracket. Both teams have Round 2 lower-bracket matches on Friday — Natus Vincere will face G2 Esports, and Vitality will meet Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-team, $500,000 European region features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The champion will claim $335,000, and the top two finishers will secure spots in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 in January.

The four-team, $250,000 American region began play Tuesday, with one Global Final berth up for grabs.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $335,000, 2,400 points

2. $65,000, 1,200 points

3. $30,000, 900 points

4. $20,000, 600 points

5-6. $15,000, 300 points

7-8. $10,000, 150 points — ENCE, OG

