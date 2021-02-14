Na'Vi finish off BLAST Premier Spring Groups with Group C win

Natus Vincere defeated FaZe Clan for the second time in two days to capture the victory in the Group C grand final on Sunday at the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 event.

On Saturday, Na’Vi relegated FaZe to the lower-bracket final with a 2-1 win but breezed past them on Sunday with a 2-0 sweep.

After opening with a 16-10 win on Dust II, Na’Vi closed the door on the series with a 16-11 decision on Nuke.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Na’Vi with 50 kills and a plus-24 kill-death differential. Sweden’s Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer finished with 34 kills and a minus-3 K-D differential for FaZe Clan.

FaZe Clan enjoyed a sweep of their own earlier Sunday in the losers-bracket final, where they ousted Team Liquid, 2-0. Liquid put up a fight early, pushing FaZe to overtime in Nuke before FaZe finally triumphed 22-20. Liquid were sent packing after a 16-6 loss on Inferno. FaZe’s olofmeister also led his squad vs. Liquid with 57 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is the first phase of Global Offensive BLAST Premier Spring competition. Group C winner Na’Vi will join Group A winner BIG and Group B winner Complexity Gaming with top seeds in the $150,000 Spring Finals in June.

Twelve teams began the competition split into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups. The top six teams -- two from each group -- advance to the Spring Finals while the bottom six teams fall to the Spring Showdown.

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021 final standings and prize pool:

1st-3rd: BIG, Complexity Gaming, Natus Vincere -- $25,000

4th-6th: Ninjas in Pyjamas, Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan -- $12,500

7th-9th: Astralis, G2 Esports, Team Liquid -- $7,500

10th-12th: OG, Team Vitality, MIBR -- $5,000

--Field Level Media