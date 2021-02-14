Na'Vi reach Group C final at BLAST Premier Spring Groups

Natus Vincere pulled out an overtime win on the decisive map to edge FaZe Clan 2-1 on Saturday and earn a spot in the Group C final of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 event.

FaZe Clan fell into the Sunday losers-bracket final, where they will meet Team Liquid, a 2-0 winner over MIBR on Saturday. The FaZe-Liquid victor will square off with Na’Vi for the Group C title.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is the first phase Global Offensive BLAST Premier Spring competition. The winner of Group C will join Group A winner BIG and Group B winner Complexity Gaming with top seeds in the $150,000 Spring Finals in June.

Twelve teams began the current competition split into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups. The top six teams -- two from each group -- advance to the Spring Finals while the bottom six teams fall to the Spring Showdown.

Na’Vi opened play Saturday with a 16-8 win on Inferno, but FaZe leveled the match by claiming Nuke 16-11. The third map, Train, saw the teams change momentum numerous times before Na’Vi prevailed 19-17 in overtime.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Na’Vi with 74 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential. Canada’s Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken finished with 76 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential for FaZe Clan.

Liquid rolled past MIBR 16-6 on Vertigo, 16-9 on Inferno. The United States’ Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski paced Liquid with 45 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential. Bruno “shz” Martinelli led MIBR’s all-Brazilian roster with 34 kills and a minus-2 K-D differential.

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021 prize pool:

1st-3rd: BIG, Complexity Gaming, TBD -- $25,000

4th-6th: Ninjas in Pyjamas, Evil Geniuses, TBD -- $12,500

7th-9th: Astralis, G2 Esports, TBD -- $7,500

10th-12th: OG, Team Vitality, MIBR -- $5,000

--Field Level Media