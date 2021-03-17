Gambit, Heroic, FURIA invited to BLAST Spring Showdown

FURIA, Heroic and Gambit Esports received invitations Wednesday to the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament runs from April 13-18, with the winner taking home $30,000 of the $162,500 prize pool.

All matches are best-of-three, with the top two finishers advancing to the Spring Finals.

Astralis, G2 Esports, Team Liquid, OG, Team Vitality and MIBR are also in the Spring Showdown following their bottom-half finishes in Spring Groups 2021 action.

Seven more teams are set to join through regional BLAST qualifiers.

--Field Level Media