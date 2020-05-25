Groups drawn for BLAST Premier Spring Showdown

Teams from Europe, North America and South America have been drawn into four groups ahead of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

The Counter Strike: Global Offensive tournament, which will begin on June 1, will be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It features two groups of five competing in the European region and two groups of four in the Americas region.

Fnatic and mousesports joined MAD Lions and Dignitas in being slotted into Group B among the European teams. The final team in the group will be the CIS Cup winner.

Astralis will battle Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team ENCE and sAw in Group A of the European teams.

As for the Americas group, Brazilian clubs FURIA and MIBR join Gen.G and Chaos of the United States in Group A.

Group B of the Americas group will be comprised of Evil Geniuses, Cloud9, Triumph and 100 Thieves.

The tournament will use a best-of-one round-robin group stage, with the last-place club eliminated from the playoffs. The remaining clubs will proceed to a single-elimination bracket, with the top two teams advancing to the Spring Finals.

—Field Level Media