BLINK sign juanflatroo, sinnopsyy

Declaring that they assembled the “Albanian CS:GO Dream Team,” BLINK added Flatron “juanflatroo” Halimi and Dionis “sinnopsyy” Budeci to their lineup on Wednesday.

The two replace Ernest “xhoci” Xhoci and Jon “b0r1” Nuredini, who had been with the team since the start of the ESEA Advanced season.

Both BLINK newcomers had signed with Team Secret in November 2019. Secret and juanflatroo split in July 2020 while sinnopsyy was released along with the rest of the roster in November 2020.

“The main reason we decided to join an Albanian roster is the communication, which makes everything easier,” juanflatroo told HLTV.org. “There’s also the friendship aspect and the good energy that we share together since we have known each other for a long time...

“Reaching the top 30 is the first goal that we have at the moment, and it’s just a matter of time.”

BLINK, now fourth in ESEA Advanced at 6-1, recently defeated Sinners and Finest.

Winning now is key to potential promotion, and reaching the ESEA Premier level -- which brings an increased competitive challenge -- is a priority, according to sinnopsyy.

“Our main focus is competing internationally,” the 25-year-old said, according to HLTV.org. “We are eager and motivated to give our best as a team, and the support from the organization is key for us to achieve our goals. This is our time.”

The BLINK roster:

Dionis “sinnopsyy” Budeci

Kujtim “gulito” Durmishi

Flatron “juanflatroo” Halimi

Genc “gxx-” Kolgeci

Sener “SENER1” Mahmuti

Coach: Klesti “stikle-” Kola

--Field Level Media