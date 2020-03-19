BLUEJAYS sign all-Bulgarian roster

BLUEJAYS, a Danish-German esports organization, signed six Bulgarians on Wednesday to form their international Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

Coming on board are Simeon “dream3r” Ganev, Yanko “blocker” Panov, Rumen “numb” Dimitrov, Hristiyan “REDSTAR” Pironkov and Ivan “Patrick” Ivanov plus coach Dimitar “DroW” Slavkov.

BLUEJAYS International had parted ways with their entire CS:GO roster, plus Serbian coach Darko “soLo” Mitic, in November.

The team tweeted Wednesday, “Welcome to our new @CSGO International team. Let’s show them what we’re capable of! #feelblue”

Blocker had helped Windigo Gaming win the $75,000 Moche XL Esports 2019 last June. He previously was with BPro Gaming, and he recently had a stint with Skin Ogres, according to HLTV.org.

Dream3r also was with Skin Ogres following time with Mortal Kombat, BPro Gaming and The Imperial, among other teams.

BLUEJAYS jumped into CS:GO last spring, taking over the former Akopalipsa roster. The results were mediocre, though, as BLUEJAYS qualified for just one B-Tier event in 2019, finishing 13th-16th in the LOOT.BET Smack My Beach Cup, and competing in four C-Tier tournaments.

