BOOM sign former INTZ roster

The Indonesian organization BOOM acquired the Brazilian roster of INTZ.

“This is it. The announcement you’ve been waiting for,” BOOM tweeted Monday. “Please welcome our newest division, all the way from Brazil.”

The BOOM lineup includes captain Gustavo “yel” Knittel, Ricardo “boltz” Prass, Bruno “shz” Martinelli, Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes and Joao “felps” Vasconcellos, on loan from MIBR. They are coached by Alessandro “Apoka” Marcucci. The remaining Indonesian players on the roster were released in preparation for this move.

BOOM are currently ranked No. 34 in the world on HLTV.org, with little activity to help their standing since competing in the NVIDIA GeForce Cup Pacific 2019.

BOOM will see action at ESL Pro League Season 11 and the upcoming Americas Minor South America Closed Qualifier.

—Field Level Media