Fnatic sign Brollan to new three-year deal

Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin signed a new three-year contract with Fnatic, the organization announced on Thursday.

Fnatic posted a video on social media to announce the deal. Brollan, 18, showed his appreciation by calling the organization his “second family.”

The then-16-year-old Swede joined Fnatic in October 2018 after spending time with passions, GODSENT and Red Reserve. He immediately made an impact by helping the organization to LAN titles in PLG Grand Slam 2018 and DreamHack Masters Malmo 2019. He also won his first MVP medal in Fnatic’s championship win in ESL Pro League Season 11.

Fnatic returns to action next week in Group D of the ESL Pro League Season 13.

