FACEIT reschedules two B Site qualifiers

FACEIT announced Tuesday that it has rescheduled two of the four open qualifiers for B Site, a new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive league that officially kicks off in March.

In a post on Twitter, FACEIT announced that the first qualifier has been rescheduled from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6-7, and the fourth qualifier has been bumped up from Feb. 11-12 to Feb. 10-11.

The open qualifiers starting one day later and ending one day earlier ensure that teams can also participate in ESL One Rio qualifiers in Europe and North America without scheduling conflicts.

The second and third B Site open qualifiers will not change from their Feb. 8 and 9 respective dates. There were no conflicts with the South American qualifiers, but B Site moved those dates back so the qualifiers line up around the world.

The European qualifier will feature a 32-team bracket made up of 16 invitees and 16 open bracket teams. In both of the Americas regions, the brackets of 16 teams will be evenly split between invitees and open bracket teams.

The top two teams from each region will then travel to Los Angeles and compete to earn a franchise spot in the B Site league, which other organizations have paid $2 million to take part in. In addition to qualifying for the league, the B Site qualifiers offer a prize pool totaling $100,000, with details on how the prizes will be split to come.

—Field Level Media