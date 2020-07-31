Astralis add Bubzkji, release JUGi

Astralis signed former Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen on a transfer from Mad Lions to a two-year contract and released Jakob “JUGi” Hansen from their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Danish organization announced on Friday.

“When I heard about Astralis’ interest, I already made up my mind,” Bubzkji, 22, said in a team-released statement.

“I know people will ask about the roster size, but for me it’s simple,” Bubzkji added, referring to Astralis’ seven-player group. “Astralis has introduced a lot of new ideas to the way the game is played and it is done with one purpose: To become better as individuals and as a team — and to win.”

JUGi, who joined Astralis in May, said he understood that it was best for him to move on.

“The stay here has only confirmed to me, this is what I want to do and I look forward to playing for another team,” JUGi said.

Astralis’ roster is in flux, however, as Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander and Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth are designated as “on leave” by the team.

The roster consists of Nicolai “device” Reedtz, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Emil “Magisk” Reif, Patrick “es3tag” Hansen, Bubzkji, Danny “zonic” Sorensen (coach), gla1ve and Xyp9x.

