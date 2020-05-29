Budapest Five sign Salamander lineup

Budapest Five signed the former Salamander lineup around Viktor “flashie” Tamas Bea, the Hungarian organization announced Friday.

Salamander made headlines on Monday by benching Aron “Aaron” Homoki, resulting in flashie being inserted into the active lineup. Aaron had been part of the team since its inception in April 2019.

Budapest Five’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team consists of Patrik “bodito” Boda, Andras “coolio” Fercsak, Kornel “kory” Szedlar, Adam “torzsi” Torzsas and flashie.

Budapest Five, who have not fielded a proper roster since the beginning of the year, previously featured the core trio of Gabor “gabesson” Malovics, Fodor “fleav” Levente, and Adam “kolor” Domoszlay.

—Field Level Media