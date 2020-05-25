FaZe Clan: Bymas officially in for olofmeister

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras is the official stand-in for rifler Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson as FaZe Clan begin play at DreamHack Masters Group Stage.

“Today we begin the DreamHack Masters Group Stage. We will be playing with Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras as our stand-in,” FaZe Clan announced Monday.

olofmeister announced his break from CSGO saying, “During the last period I have felt increasingly fatigued and that I have been losing the motivation needed to do myself, my teammates and the FaZe brand justice. I still love the game and the scene but I need to regain my motivation. I am going to take some time off to recuperate and think about my future. We’ll meet again. #FaZeUp.”

Bymas reportedly will replace olofmeister on a trial basis.

FaZe Clan are set to begin play in Group C at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Europe on Monday against GODSENT.

A 28-year-old from Sweden, olofmeister has been with FaZe since August 2017, contributing to titles at ESL One: New York 2017, ELEAGUE CS:GO Premier 2017, Esports Championship Series Season 4 and EPICENTER 2018. He also took a three-month personal leave of absence in 2018.

Before joining FaZe, olofmeister had spent more than three years with Fnatic, also contributing to several titles there. He has earned nearly $900,000 in his CS:GO career.

Bymas, a 16-year-old from Lithuania, has earned about $18,000 in his career, playing on mixed teams in Level One and Demolition Crew, but he has yet to join a professional team.

—Field Level Media