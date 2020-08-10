Bymas added as developmental player for mousesports

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras became the sixth member on mousesports’ roster after being added as a developmental player on Monday.

“We experienced how sudden circumstances can change this year,” mousesports wrote on its official Twitter account. “Thus we decided to broaden our roster and bring in a 6th player to be prepared. We are excited that we can present a huge talent as Bymas to fill that role, who fits into our (philosophy) of developing young players.”

Bymas, a 16-year-old Lithuanian, recently competed for FaZe Clan on a stand-in basis.

With his addition, mousesports’ six-player roster consists of Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Chris “chrisJ” de Jong, Ozgur “woxic” Eker, David “frozen” Cernansky, Robin “ropz” Kool, Bymas and Allan “Rejin” Petersen (coach).

—Field Level Media