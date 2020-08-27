Bymas replaces woxic in lineup for mousesports

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras will take Ozgur “woxic” Eker’s place on mousesports’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster as a result of the team’s recent poor results amid online play, the German organization confirmed Thursday.

The move comes on the heels of mousesports’ showing at ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - Europe. The team finished in last place following a three-map loss to Natus Vincere and a lopsided setback to MAD Lions.

Bymas has been with the team since he was announced as the sixth “developmental” player at the beginning of the new season. The 17-year-old Lithuanian recently competed for FaZe Clan on a stand-in basis prior to joining mousesports.

The roster for mousesports consists of Chris “chrisJ” de Jong, Robin “ropz” Kool, Finn “karrigan” Andersen, David “frozen” Cernansky, Bymas, Allan “Rejin” Petersen (coach) and woxic.

—Field Level Media