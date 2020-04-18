Chaos add 'Xeppaa' and 'leaf' to ESEA roster

Chaos Esports Club added Erick “Xeppaa” Bach and Nathan “leaf” Orf to their ESEA league roster.

Dust2.us reported Friday that they will replace Hunter “SicK” Mims and Cameron “cam” Kern.

The American newcomers join Joshua “steel” Nissan, Anthony “vanity” Malaspina and Logan “Voltage” Long on the roster coached by Matthew “mCe” Elmore.

Chaos have made at least seven changes to the roster since the start of the year, according to hltv.org. Steel is the sole remaining member of the Ben’s Anime Team roster signed by Chaos in November.

—Field Level Media