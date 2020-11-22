Report: Chaos Esports looking to exit CS:GO

Just two years after first fielding a competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive team, Chaos Esports Club are looking to transfer or release all of their professional players and exit the game, according to dbltap.com.

The organization is expected to remain active in other esports, but is leaving CS:GO at the behest of investors, per the report.

Chaos enjoyed some success last season, with semifinal runs at ESL One: Cologne and DreamHack Summer Open, but the team struggled after Joshua “steel” Nissan retired to join the 100 Thieves’ Valorant team.

With Season 13 of the ESL Pro League slated to begin in March, Chaos -- currently ranked 21st in ESL’s World Rankings -- would not be assured of one of the remaining spots in the league.

--Field Level Media