FPX part ways with chrisJ, add suNny as stand-in

Chris “chrisJ” de Jong left FunPlus Phoenix’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster after his loan period came to an end, the Chinese organization announced Monday.

Miikka “suNny” Kemppi will serve as a stand-in ahead of the ESL Pro League Season 13.

“Unfortunately, we could not make a mutual agreement with chrisJ that works for both parties on time, and that’s why we decided to try out another player,” FunPlus Phoenix general manager Petar “peca” Markovic said in a statement. “We would like to wish Chris best of luck in his future endeavors.”

chrisJ’s stint with FunPlus Phoenix lasted a little over one month. The 30-year-old Dutchman filled the role formerly held by the benched Kevin “kRYSTAL” Amend of Germany.

suNny joins FPX after being released from his contract with ENCE eSports last month.

The 26-year-old Finn’s fourth stint with the club came to an end following a two-month spell on the bench. His first stint with ENCE eSports occurred in 2013. He has also competed with mousesports, Team Menace, Team ROCCAT and PENTA Sports, among others.

suNny joins Jesse “zehN” Linjala of Finland, Martin “STYKO” Styk of Slovakia, Pavle “maden” Boskovic of Montenegro and Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark on FunPlus Phoenix’s roster. Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg of Sweden is the coach.

