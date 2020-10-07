Cloud9 re-sign floppy to $432K deal

Cloud9 confirmed Wednesday that Ricky “floppy” Kemery will be part of their new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, signing the 20-year-old American to a three-year, $432,000 contract.

Cloud9’s European-based “Colossus” lineup also includes Alex “ALEX” McMeekin, William “mezii” Merriman, Ozgur “woxic” Eker and coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic.

Two spots remain open, as general manager Henry “HenryG” Greer wants to have an active sixth player on the roster.

Previously, floppy played for Torqued, Vision Gaming, Singularity and ATK. ATK’s roster was acquired by Cloud9 in 2019.

Cloud9 are trying to sell their old lineup, per dotesports.com. That roster includes Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, Ian “motm” Hardy, Joshua “oSee” Ohm and Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek.”

